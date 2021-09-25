Irina Shayk looks stunning in the latest pictures
Irina Shayk is a Russian model. She was born on January 6, 1986, in Russia. She made history when she became the first Russian model to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2011.
She most often shares pictures of her daily routine with her fans and followers. She took to Instagram to share stunning photos with her 16.3 million followers.
Take a look!
Her picture has received more than 180,000 likes in just a couple of hours. Her fans could not help but admire her natural beauty.
Her fans and followers filled her comments section with love and applause.
