Irina Shayk‘s recent photo is making the rounds on social media

Munesh LohanaWeb Editor

30th Sep, 2021. 01:14 am
Irina Shayk's

Irina Shayk is a Russian model. She has 16.3 million followers on her Instagram profile. She made history by being the first Russian model to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Acclaimed showbiz star Irina Shayk usually keeps fans indulged with her fun-filled activities on social media also shares her daily routine with them.

Irina Shayk delighted millions of fans across the world with the latest breathtaking pictures with her friends. Take a look at some recent captivating photos of Irina Shayk that she recently shared on her social Instagram account.

Have a look!

Adsence 300X250

Read More

20 mins ago
Adorable photos of actress Amar Khan

Amar Khan is a Pakistani television actress and director. Belapur Ki Dayan her...
27 mins ago
Rakhi Sawant’s new bold photos set the internet on fire

Rakhi Sawant is an Indian model and actress. She was born on...
41 mins ago
Aiman Muneeb shares latest picture from Skardu

Aiman Khan is a Pakistani television actress. She was born on November...
45 mins ago
BTS reveals plans for the concert of ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’

The Korean boy band BTS has officially announced their plans for an...
1 hour ago
Singer Halsey unveils first-ever pictures of baby Ender

American singer and songwriter Halsey showed off her son Ender’s face for...
1 hour ago
Photo: Zareen Khan looks stunning in dress

Zareen Khan is an Indian film actress. She was born on 14th...