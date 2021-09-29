Irina Shayk‘s recent photo is making the rounds on social media
Irina Shayk is a Russian model. She has 16.3 million followers on her Instagram profile. She made history by being the first Russian model to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
Acclaimed showbiz star Irina Shayk usually keeps fans indulged with her fun-filled activities on social media also shares her daily routine with them.
Irina Shayk delighted millions of fans across the world with the latest breathtaking pictures with her friends. Take a look at some recent captivating photos of Irina Shayk that she recently shared on her social Instagram account.
Have a look!
Read More
Adorable photos of actress Amar Khan
Amar Khan is a Pakistani television actress and director. Belapur Ki Dayan her...
Rakhi Sawant’s new bold photos set the internet on fire
Rakhi Sawant is an Indian model and actress. She was born on...
Aiman Muneeb shares latest picture from Skardu
Aiman Khan is a Pakistani television actress. She was born on November...
BTS reveals plans for the concert of ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’
The Korean boy band BTS has officially announced their plans for an...
Singer Halsey unveils first-ever pictures of baby Ender
American singer and songwriter Halsey showed off her son Ender’s face for...