Komal Aziz adorably poses for sunny weather in her recent pictures, see photos

Komal Aziz is a fantastic and diverse Pakistani television actress who is best recognized for her performance in Ishq-e-Benaam, for which she received a nomination for Best Soap Actress. She is also known for her leading roles in Bharosa Pyar Tera, Bisaat-e-Dil. And Raaz-e-Ulfat.

Komal faced so many ups and downs in her life but she never gave up. In an interview with Samina Peerzada on the talk show, Aziz revealed that she came from a middle-class family and faced so many difficulties in her life.

Recently, Komal took to Instagram and posted her stunning pictures of sunny weather from the Nobu Malibu restaurant.

Have a look!