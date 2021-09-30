Mahira, Sharmila, & Jibran spoke out in favour of a student expelled by IBA

Sarfaraz RizviWeb Editor

30th Sep, 2021. 03:40 pm

Mahira Khan, the actress, has reacted to the decision of the ‘Institute of Business Administration’ (IBA) Karachi to expel a student who exposed on-campus harassment.

“Shameful. Sad,” Mahira wrote while sharing a news report about the incident.

Sharmila Faruqui also expressed her support on social media for the student.

Jibran Nasir also tweeted, “Netizens protest #IBA Karachi’s ‘shameful’ decision to expel student for exposing alleged harassment.”

IBA expelled a student after he revealed an alleged case of harassment on campus. “A student from the BS Economics program was counseled by various members of the IBA community, however, despite the counseling provided to him, the student refused to adhere to the right channels that are expected to be followed by all members of the IBA faculty, students, and staff,” IBA stated in a Facebook post.

