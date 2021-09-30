Mahira, Sharmila, & Jibran spoke out in favour of a student expelled by IBA
Mahira Khan, the actress, has reacted to the decision of the ‘Institute of Business Administration’ (IBA) Karachi to expel a student who exposed on-campus harassment.
“Shameful. Sad,” Mahira wrote while sharing a news report about the incident.
Shameful. Sad. #IBAKarachi @ibakarachi https://t.co/GC8DID63i9
— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) September 30, 2021
Sharmila Faruqui also expressed her support on social media for the student.
Jibrael from Lakki marwat expelled from @ibakarachi for exposing a male staff harassing a female staff. His crime was to speak against injustice & women’s right. Disgusted & appalled by this action by #IBAKarachi pic.twitter.com/B1YSHMBIiW
— Sharmila Sahibah faruqui S.I (@sharmilafaruqi) September 30, 2021
Jibran Nasir also tweeted, “Netizens protest #IBA Karachi’s ‘shameful’ decision to expel student for exposing alleged harassment.”
"Netizens protest #IBA Karachi's 'shameful' decision to expel student for exposing alleged harassment"https://t.co/wbJym5eeYt
— M. Jibran Nasir 🇵🇸 (@MJibranNasir) September 30, 2021
IBA expelled a student after he revealed an alleged case of harassment on campus. “A student from the BS Economics program was counseled by various members of the IBA community, however, despite the counseling provided to him, the student refused to adhere to the right channels that are expected to be followed by all members of the IBA faculty, students, and staff,” IBA stated in a Facebook post.
