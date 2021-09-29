Meera once again rebuffs her 10-year long marriage with Atiq-ur-Rehman whilst weeping

Film star Meera appeared in court today and said that the alleged fraudulent marriage court case involving her is a fraud. She says that a forged marriage certificate was presented in court.

Meera Jee appeared at the Civil Court Lahore with her lawyers. A video from her presence at the court is doing rounds on social media in which she can be heard saying that an absolute fake Nikkah nama with Atiq-ur-Rehman is being presented in court.

Earlier, Atiq-ur-Rehman, the alleged husband of Lollywood actress Meera had recorded a statement in his marriage case.

He had said that Meera is his wife and he still loves her. Rehman said that Meera and his nikkah was performed in the presence of witnesses which is still registered in the union council Makkah Colony record.

He further said that he gifted a house to the actress and submitted copies of all the documents.

Justice Babar Nadeem summoned lawyers of both parties and had adjourned the hearing.

Back in 2018, Lahore’s family court had declared film actress Meera the legal wife of Atiq-ur-Rehman. The court in its ruling has confirmed the legality of marriage and sanctioned the evidence submitted in the court.

Mian Atiq claimed Meera is his wife. He later filed a case against her in court. The complainant also submitted substantiating evidence like Nikah-Nama and pictures of marriage. But, Meera had denied the evidence and called it forged.