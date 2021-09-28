Mehar Bano looks like a sparkling star in recent photos
Mehar Bano is a Pakistani actress and media personality. She has played many brilliant roles in many Pakistani dramas and films. She has 128K followers on her Instagram profile.
She is a well-known actress who has appeared in both dramas and big-budget films. She is one of those actresses who has always received positive feedback from the audience.
She is quite active on her social media accounts and never stays behind in impressing her audience by uploading her latest pictures and videos.
The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on Instagram and there are also interesting comments from users.
Have a look!
“I feel like a supermodel when I get a full 8 hours of sleep, “She wrote on her Instagram post.
