Reema Khan amazing dance performance on ‘In Dino’ song, watch video
Pakistani actress Reema Khan never fails to amaze her fans with her recent video. The gorgeous actress has worked on a variety of projects and has starred in a number of films as a leading lady.
Reema Khan uploaded a new video on in dino song in which she took a slow-motion.
Have a look!
She wrote, with the hashtag. “LIFE IS A FAIRYTALE🧚♀️ BUT TO SEE IT,YOU MUST OPEN YOUR EYES 👀🧚 #imreemakhan #socialdiarymagazine #lajwanti #fairytale #USA #style #beauty #daylight #gettinghappiness #goodthoughts #fashion #color #feelinggoodtoday”
Read More
Hareem shah stuns fans with her dance moves, Watch Video
Hareem shah is an Pakitsani Tiktoker and media personality. She has 179...
Alizeh Shah praises by Korean youtubers, watch video
We all know that the Pakistani drama industry is growing at a...
Alizeh Shah shares her unseen cute childhood picture
Social media sensation Alizeh Shah is blessed with a beautiful face and...
Tiger Shroff announces the release date of ‘Heropanti 2’
Bollywood superstar Tiger announced the released date of his upcoming film ‘Heropanti...
KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan shocking revelation says ‘nobody can feel his pulse’
Amitabh Bachchan welcomed his guests from the field of the medical field...