Reema Khan amazing dance performance on ‘In Dino’ song, watch video

Munesh LohanaWeb Editor

29th Sep, 2021. 12:55 am
Reema Khan

Pakistani actress Reema Khan never fails to amaze her fans with her recent video. The gorgeous actress has worked on a variety of projects and has starred in a number of films as a leading lady.

Reema Khan uploaded a new video on in dino song in which she took a slow-motion.

Have a look!

 

She wrote, with the hashtag. “LIFE IS A FAIRYTALE🧚‍♀️ BUT TO SEE IT,YOU MUST OPEN YOUR EYES 👀🧚 #imreemakhan #socialdiarymagazine #lajwanti #fairytale #USA #style #beauty #daylight #gettinghappiness #goodthoughts #fashion #color #feelinggoodtoday”

