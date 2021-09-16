Sumbul Iqbal looks stunning in latest picture

Tahir Yameen

16th Sep, 2021. 11:16 pm
Sumbul

Sumbul Iqbal is a Pakistani model and actress who has been working in the entertainment industry since 2009. She made her small-screen debut in 2009 when she was cast in the part of Aleena in the drama series Buri Aurat.

She most often shares pictures of her daily routine with her fans and followers. She took to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture with her 2.7 million followers impress her followers by uploading her current picture. She posted the caption “Hey you”

Take a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sumbuliqbalkhan (@sumbuliqbalkhan)

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Hawa, Rait Aur Angan, Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga, Sabz Qadam, Teri Berukhi, Shab e Zindagi, Janey Kyun, Mere Khuda, Tum Se Mil Kay, and many more.

 

