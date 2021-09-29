Watch Fawad Khan outlines three attributes in a woman that he admires

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

29th Sep, 2021. 02:26 pm
Fawad Khan

In a nostalgic interview with writer Sana Bucha, superstar Fawad Khan shared the three attributes that he looks for in a lady.

The first thing that strikes the actor’s eye is how nice a woman smells; he notes the perfume she wears. Revealing that his favorite perfume in women is ‘Elie Saab’.

The second thing the Kapoor and Sons actor admires in a woman is her feet and hands. The third feature that he finds attractive is how well and in-depth a lady can converse with him.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FSM Pakistan™ (@fsmpakistan)

The Humsafar star also revealed that he fell in love with his wife at the first sight. Fawad will next be featured in the film Neelofer, starring Mahira Khan and Madiha Imam.

Fawad Afzal Khan is a Pakistani actor, producer, screenwriter, model, and singer. He has received several awards, including a Filmfare Award, three Lux Style Awards. Khan began his acting career on the television sitcom, Jutt, and Bond.

