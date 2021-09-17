WATCH: Minal Khan entrance video in her ‘susral’ goes viral
The most beloved social media duo Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are now officially couple as they married on 10 September, Friday in a luxurious wedding ceremony. The beautiful couple is now stepping towards their new journey.
Their wedding events have become the center of attention of social media these days.
Recently, Minal Khan’s entrance video in her susral is moving rounds on social media.
Have a look:
Also Read
Read More
Tiffany Haddish touches on finding new self-power
Tiffany just weighed in on the self-empowering feeling she felt after shaving...
Video: Shraddha Kapoor steals the spotlight in wine-belted saree
Indian actress Shraddha Kapoor looks extremely gorgeous in her recent saree attire....
Faryal Mehmood claps back at naysayer over criticizing her dance video
Pakistani actress Faryal Mehmood has some outstanding acting and dancing skills. Recently...
Watch: Hareem Shah recent videos in a car goes viral
Tiktok star Hareem Shah, a social media celebrity and dancing sensation, has...
Jennifer Lawrence says she wants to find a balance between career and motherhood
Jennifer Lawrence is looking forward to starting a family with her husband,...