WATCH: Minal Khan entrance video in her ‘susral’ goes viral

Raba NoorWeb Editor

18th Sep, 2021. 12:55 am
Minal Khan

The most beloved social media duo Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are now officially couple as they married on 10 September, Friday in a luxurious wedding ceremony. The beautiful couple is now stepping towards their new journey.

Their wedding events have become the center of attention of social media these days.

Recently, Minal Khan’s entrance video in her susral is moving rounds on social media.

Have a look:

 

