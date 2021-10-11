Adele fuels romance rumors with Harry Styles, “He’s great, he’s lovely”

During an Instagram Live Q&A, Adele raved over One Direction hunk Harry Styles, causing tongues to wag once more.

The singing sensation, Adele wowed her fans by going live on Instagram to perform a clip of her new song, Easy On Me, and answer fan questions, including one regarding Harry Styles, the singer behind Watermelon Sugar.

The singer shared her thoughts on One Direction’s 27-year-old frontman. One viewer inquired about her thoughts on Harry, to which she responded: “Yes I do know Harry. He’s great, he’s lovely, he’s a very very sweet boy.”

After their trip to the Caribbean fuelled rumors that the musicians were more than pals, Adele’s fans suspected that the couple formerly dated. Harry previously stated that he had his eye on Adele at the time.

Fans flocked to Twitter to celebrate the occasion, with many tagging the couple as “hadele.”

Another wrote: She revealed her love for fellow musician Harry Styles. And a second saying: “YASSS”. While a third penned: “Harry Styles and Adele,” followed by a string of love heart emojis.