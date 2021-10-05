Aiman Khan leaves fans in awe in a black outfit, see photos

Aiman Khan, a rising star in Pakistan who has won hearts with her outstanding acting skills, demonstrates that she is the ideal of grace and elegance.

The actress shared gorgeous pictures of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral.

Have a look!

Her latest photos are being loved on social media these days. In the photos, Aiman can be seen slaying in a black outfit. She embellished her dress with a black dupatta.

She is winning the hearts of millions of people through her superb performance and exquisite beauty.

Her fans and followers filled her comments section with love and applause.