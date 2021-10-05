Aiman Khan leaves fans in awe in a black outfit, see photos
Aiman Khan, a rising star in Pakistan who has won hearts with her outstanding acting skills, demonstrates that she is the ideal of grace and elegance.
The actress shared gorgeous pictures of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral.
Have a look!
Her latest photos are being loved on social media these days. In the photos, Aiman can be seen slaying in a black outfit. She embellished her dress with a black dupatta.
She is winning the hearts of millions of people through her superb performance and exquisite beauty.
Her fans and followers filled her comments section with love and applause.
Also Read
Read More
Sehar Khan’s stunts her fans with her singing skills
Sehar Khan is an emerging new talent in the Pakistani media industry....
Rami Malek discusses his meeting with Prince William and Kate Middleton .
Rami Malek, an Egyptian-American actor, offers advice on how to remain calm...
Meghan Markle struggled to see Kate Middleton shine at the James Bond premiere
Last week's premiere of James Bond blockbuster No Time to Die left...
'Squid Game' was shelved for ten years before Netflix approved it
Squid Game, Netflix's most recent release, has been the talk of the...
Asim Azhar turns saviour for a girl by contacting his designer friend; take a look!
Singer Asim Azhar, popularly known for his amazing singing skills, recently turned...