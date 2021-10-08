Alizeh Shah oozes elegance in latest photoshoot
Alizeh Shah is a new gorgeous and stunning actress and model in television and film. She was born on June 9, 2000, in Karachi Pakistan.
The photoshoot of the famous and gorgeous actress of the Pakistan showbiz industry Alizeh Shah has gone viral on social media.
Have a look!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The viral Photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively. She has 3.7 million followers on her Instagram account.
Read More
Young Stunners to deliver a 'collaborative' performance with celebs
Young Stunners, Pakistan's heartthrob hip-hop duo, can't wait for their first-ever performance...
Tabish Hashmi is the first performer in the LSA lineup
The Lux Style Awards are in full swing, and there's an exciting...
Mashal Khan looks flawlessly beautiful in her latest bridal shoot
Mashal Khan, the showbiz queen, looks stunning in a recent bridal photoshoot...
LSA 2021: Mehwish Hayat recharges with backstage enthusiasm and bustle
The Lux Style Awards 2021 are just around the corner, and this...
LSA 2021: Asim Azhar reveals a star-studded song from his upcoming album
The heartthrob singing sensation, Asim Azhar, who never fails to make waves...