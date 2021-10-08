Alizeh Shah oozes elegance in latest photoshoot

Alizeh Shah is a new gorgeous and stunning actress and model in television and film. She was born on June 9, 2000, in Karachi Pakistan.

The photoshoot of the famous and gorgeous actress of the Pakistan showbiz industry Alizeh Shah has gone viral on social media.

Have a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

The viral Photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively. She has 3.7 million followers on her Instagram account.