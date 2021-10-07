Angelina Jolie sells her 50% share in $164M winery amid bitter divorce battle

Hollywood’s acclaimed beauty Angelina Jolie has decided to sell a 50% share in the $164M Château Miraval winery she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

According to media reports, the Original Sin actress sold her shares to wine group Tenute del Mondo. The price she reconciled on has not been revealed.

This comes after the pair settled on an agreement regarding the division of their assets amidst their bitter divorce battle.

The former couple agreed to lift a “standard temporary restraining order” on their assets which allowed Angelina Jolie to sell her half of the 1,000-acre French estate.

Earlier in September, Jolie’s plans to sell the shares in the alcohol and property giant were branded ‘vindictive’ and guilty of ‘systematic obstruction’ in a lawsuit brought against her by Pitt.

She was accused of trying to cut the actor out of a deal to offload her 50% stake in the vineyard, which is maintained through her company Nouvel.

Previously, Angelina Jolie had shed light on her thoughts on turning 40 and working in an industry that requires her to ‘run around’ in a gold bodysuit.

She was quoted saying, “I love this cast, and that we all came together. I signed up to support Chloé [Zhao]’s vision and Marvel’s commitment to expand the way we see ‘superheroes’.”

The actress claimed, “Running around in a gold bodysuit was not how I imagined my forties. But it’s good crazy, I think.”

“I do like being older. I feel much more comfortable in my forties than I did when I was younger,” Angelina said.

Rather than adopting a “50 is the new 40” mentality, the Oscar-winning actor is diving headfirst into the next decade.

“I’m looking forward to my fifties,” she said. “I feel that I’m gonna hit my stride in my fifties.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Jolie is divorced from actors Jonny Lee Miller, Billy Bob Thornton and Brad Pitt.

She has six children with Brad Pitt, three of whom were adopted internationally.