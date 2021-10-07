Armeena Rana and Noor Bukhari indulge in war of words on social media

Armeena Rana Khan has slammed celebrities who use religious extremism’ to advance their careers. Armeena mocked people in her industry who garner praises through their religious views.“Advancing acting careers using religious extremism seems to be quite the ‘in’ thing these days. Can’t make it without huh?” wrote Armeena.

Although the star did not specify who she was addressing her tweet to, fellow actress Noor Bukhari took to Instagram and responded to Armeena Rana’s recent statement

Noor Bukhari was quite disappointed with Armeena’s recent statement. “Seriously? Did I just read religious extremism seems to be quite in? Allah hidayat de”, wrote Noor Bukhari.

In response, Armeena Rana taking to her Twitter account cleared the air that she had not blamed anyone nor do she indulge in personal attacks. She just gave a general statement. “Tweet mai idher karti hoon, AAG insta per lagti hai”, wrote Armeena.