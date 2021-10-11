Atif Aslam to sing official anthem of T20 World Cup for Pakistan: sources

Pakistan’s iconic singer Atif Aslam will be adding his magic to Pakistan’s official track of the T20 World Cup, sources said.

Sources further informed that captain Babar Azam, alongside other players will also be featuring in the track sung by Atif Aslam. However, no official statement over this news has been received yet.

Earlier, at the occasion of Defense Day, Atif Aslam had released a new song Pighaam Layi Saba, paying tribute to the brave soldiers for the ultimate sacrifices they made for the country.

ISPR has released the heartwrenching patriotic song in collaboration with Atif Aslam and Ameer Gillani to laud the martyred Pakistani soldiers in the 1965 war.

Posted on the ISPR’s official YouTube page, the description of the song reads, “Paighaam Layi Saba is dedicated to the iron will and perseverance of every soldier and every martyr. It showcases the courage and valour of the daring men, who tirelessly serve their country, who selflessly sacrifice everything in order to ensure the safety of their people and land. It also projects the immense strength and fortitude of their families, who never fail to support them.”