Ben Affleck confesses that filming Batman for “Justice League” was difficult

Ben Affleck, a Hollywood icon, is opening up about his time as Batman and how much he enjoyed reprising the role recently.

The actor discussed his role as the Dark Knight in the upcoming film The Flash with Variety, which will be his final appearance as the Caped Crusader.

“Because the previous experience had been difficult, it was a really nice way to relive that.” This was just beautiful. “It was a lot of fun,” he remarked.

His comment to the “tough” time was a nod to his prior role in 2017’s Justice League.

While the film was a box office flop, director Joss Whedon was accused of unprofessional behaviour by actors Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa, and Gal Gadot.