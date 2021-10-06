Ben Affleck confesses that filming Batman for “Justice League” was difficult

Web Desk BOL News

06th Oct, 2021. 12:13 pm
Batman

Ben Affleck, a Hollywood icon, is opening up about his time as Batman and how much he enjoyed reprising the role recently.

The actor discussed his role as the Dark Knight in the upcoming film The Flash with Variety, which will be his final appearance as the Caped Crusader.

“Because the previous experience had been difficult, it was a really nice way to relive that.” This was just beautiful. “It was a lot of fun,” he remarked.

His comment to the “tough” time was a nod to his prior role in 2017’s Justice League.

While the film was a box office flop, director Joss Whedon was accused of unprofessional behaviour by actors Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa, and Gal Gadot.

 

Adsence 300X250

Read More

5 mins ago
Saba Ali Khan unveils the real reason why Ibrahim got a matching tattoo like Taimur

Saba Ali Khan is quite active on social media and regularly updates...
35 mins ago
Maya Ali's regal look in this stunning gharara will drop your jaws

The gorgeous dimple queen Maya Ali, who is widely known for her...
37 mins ago
Funeral prayers of veteran comedian Umer Sharif to be held in Karachi today

KARACHI: Funeral prayers of veteran comedian Umer Sharif will be held in...
50 mins ago
Watch Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao's Hum do humare do teaser out

Fans of Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao got ready to see their...
56 mins ago
Newlyweds Minal & Ahsan express their never-ending love with magical portraits

Newlywed couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, who is currently at...
1 hour ago
The ‘LOTR' beast was created as a slap in the face to Harvey Weinstein

As the Lord of the Rings trilogy celebrates its 20th anniversary this...