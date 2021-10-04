Blake Shelton writes emotional birthday tribute for his wife Gwen Stefani

Sarfaraz RizviWeb Editor

04th Oct, 2021. 05:06 pm
Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton recently took to social media to pay honor to his lovely wife Gwen Stefani on her birthday.

The country singer posted the statement to Instagram, along with a stunning black-and-white photo of their first dance together as a married couple.

“Happy birthday to my better half.. my WIFE!!!! I love you @gwenstefani!” read the short but heartfelt statement in the caption.

Check it out below:

