Falak Shabir recites Azaan in his newborn daughter Alyana’s ear, watch video
Falak Shabir and wife Sarah Khan welcomed their first child Today, 8 October Friday, and the singer reciting the Azaan in his daughter Alyana’s ear.
His video, while reciting Azaan is circulating on social media.
Take a look:
Falak announced the happy news on Instagram with an adorable picture of the newborn baby’s hand.
Sharing the picture he wrote, “Rabi-Ul-Awal Mubarak. Jummah Mubarak, ALLAH pak ne is ba barkat maheenay ke ba barakat din Apni rahmat se nawaza hay. Shukar ALHAMDULILLAH. So happy to announce the arrival of my daughter who is half me and half the one I love. Introducing ALYANA FALAK. App sab ke pyar or dua ka shukria.”
