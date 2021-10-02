‘Falak Shabir saved everybody’ netizens creating memes after cyclone ‘Gulab’ changes course
Falak Shabir is a frequent social media user who sends his wife Sarah Khan a bouquet of roses (Gulab) every day. After cyclone Gulab changed its course in Pakistan over the week, chances of a climatic disaster became almost non-existent.
The entire country took a sigh of relief on the other hand netizens are mocking singer Falak Shabir, congratulating him for his role in diverting the cyclone’s path.
While fans often gush over the duo love-filled PDA, this time around the netizens are creating memes to pay gratitude to the singer.
One of the social media users said “Lgta he y wala gulab bhi falak Shabir ne “Sara” ko dedia( I guess Falak gave this gulab to Sarah as well)” quipped one Twitter user with a crying face emoticon.
Another user said “Falak ne sab ko bacha lia (Falak saved everybody) #FalakShabir #SarahKhan” shared Galaxy Lollywood on its Twitter handle.
Even Falak can’t control his laugh over memes, he took Instagram and shared the meme on his Instagram stories with laughter emoticons.
