Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ passes away

Indian actor Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka of the popular Indian television sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, died on Sunday due to cancer.

The news of Ghanshyam Nayak’s death was shared by the producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on his official Twitter.

Tweet read, “Hamare pyaare #Natukaka @TMKOC_NTF hamare saath nahi rahe (Our beloved Nattu Kaka is no more).” Asit also wished for Ghanshyam’s family to have the strength to deal with the loss and said that Nattu Kaka will never be forgotten.

Hamare pyaare #Natukaka @TMKOC_NTF hamare saath nahi rahe 🙏🏻 परम कृपालु परमेश्वर उन्हें अपने चरणो में स्थान दे और परम शांति दे 🙏🏻 उनके परिवार को ये दुःख सहन करने की शक्ति दे 🙏🏻 #नटुकाका हम आपको नहीं भूल सकते 🙏🏻 @TMKOC_NTF — Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) October 3, 2021

The director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also paid tribute to the death of Ghanshyam Nayak death on his official Instagram.

“Ghanshyam bhai know you since I was a child when you used to do plays with my dad…loved you then and loved you now…and you will always be loved by everyone who knew you…still have to come across such a jovial, lovable and a selfless man like you…thank you for always showering your love and blessings on me…you will be really missed a lot…love you natu kaka,” the director wrote