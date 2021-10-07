Hania Aamir reveals her favorite couple from the showbiz industry
Hania Aamir was born 12 February 1997 is a Pakistani film and television actress, model, and singer. Aamir made several dub-smashes and uploaded them on her social media account, which got the attention of the producer Imran Kazmi, who later cast her in a supporting role in the blockbuster romantic comedy Janaan (2016)
Her subsequent appearance in the Sunsilk commercial made her one of the most sought-out media personalities in Pakistan.
Aamir rose to prominence with the role of a beauty-obsessed unfaithful wife in the romantic television series Titli (2017), and a girl next door in the melodrama Visaal (2018).
Hania is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the industry and with her joyful personality, she becomes more popular day by day as she uploads her vlogs on Youtube.
Recently, Hania posted a story on her Instagram account in which she asked for a Q/A session.
One of the followers asked her a question about the favorite couple from the showbiz industry in which she reveals the name of her favorite couple.
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are her most favorite couple from the showbiz industry.
You're not alone there, Hania 😍💕 #HaniaAamir #SarahKhan #FalakShabbir pic.twitter.com/n0B7TKE6WA
— Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood) October 7, 2021
