Hira Mani looks stunning in the latest pictures

Web Desk BOL News

08th Oct, 2021. 06:57 pm
Hira

Hira Mani is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born in Karachi on 27th Feb 1989. She started her career by hosting a show in 2008. Hira Mani has demonstrated her acting abilities in the drama industry and has a very upbeat demeanor.

The diva recently took to her social media platform to share a string of stunning pictures. She looks extremely stunning in the photos.

Have a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

In the photos posted on Instagram by actress Hira Mani, it can be seen that Maya Ali is wearing a purple western dress.

Hira Mani, one of Pakistan’s rising stars, never fails to impress her fans with her amazing acting talent and impeccable fashion sense. She is a well-known actress who is well known for her dramatic roles.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

43 mins ago
Alizeh Shah oozes elegance in latest photoshoot

Alizeh Shah is a new gorgeous and stunning actress and model in...
3 hours ago
Young Stunners to deliver a 'collaborative' performance with celebs

Young Stunners, Pakistan's heartthrob hip-hop duo, can't wait for their first-ever performance...
4 hours ago
Tabish Hashmi is the first performer in the LSA lineup

The Lux Style Awards are in full swing, and there's an exciting...
4 hours ago
Mashal Khan looks flawlessly beautiful in her latest bridal shoot

Mashal Khan, the showbiz queen, looks stunning in a recent bridal photoshoot...
4 hours ago
LSA 2021: Mehwish Hayat recharges with backstage enthusiasm and bustle

The Lux Style Awards 2021 are just around the corner, and this...
4 hours ago
LSA 2021: Asim Azhar reveals a star-studded song from his upcoming album

The heartthrob singing sensation, Asim Azhar, who never fails to make waves...