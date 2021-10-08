Hira Mani looks stunning in the latest pictures

Hira Mani is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born in Karachi on 27th Feb 1989. She started her career by hosting a show in 2008. Hira Mani has demonstrated her acting abilities in the drama industry and has a very upbeat demeanor.

The diva recently took to her social media platform to share a string of stunning pictures. She looks extremely stunning in the photos.

Have a look!

In the photos posted on Instagram by actress Hira Mani, it can be seen that Maya Ali is wearing a purple western dress.

Hira Mani, one of Pakistan’s rising stars, never fails to impress her fans with her amazing acting talent and impeccable fashion sense. She is a well-known actress who is well known for her dramatic roles.