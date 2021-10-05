‘I dream about my kids’: Shakira says about parenting

Colombian singer and songwriter Shakira, who was born and raised in Barranquilla, has been referred to as the “Queen of Latin Music” sheds light over-parenting her kids in an interview.

The Hips Don’t Lie singer in an interview on the November cover of Cosmopolitan as per PEOPLE, opened up about her children, Milan and Sasha whom she has with her boyfriend, Gerard Piqué.

She said, “Having a partner who’s completely opposite in that sense comes in handy. My mind never stops, I dream about my kids. I worry about them constantly. I torture my poor husband. Well, he’s not really my… I don’t know what to call him.”

She jokingly said, “I’m a tiger mom and a helicopter mom and all these different moms.”

“I don’t want him [Piqué] to see me as the wife. I’d rather him see me as his girlfriend,” the 44 years old singer said about his marriage.