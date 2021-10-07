Joaquin Phoenix responds to rumours of a ‘Joker’ sequel in the works

Joaquin Phoenix, an American actor, has responded to the speculation surrounding the Joker sequel.

The actor told The Playlist that he is open to the idea of a sequel to the 2019 Todd Phillips film in which he played the DC mega villain.

“I mean, I dunno. From when we were shooting, we started to — you know, uhh, this is an interesting guy,” he said while filming.

“There are some things we could do with this guy and could [explore] further. But as to whether we actually will? I don’t know,” he continued.

Reports of a Joker sequel have been circulating for quite some time.

Following the film’s massive success, which grossed over $1 billion, A magazine reported in November 2019 that a sequel was in the works.

“As the film continues to do well overseas, Phillips is in talks to return as director for a second Joker outing (he and Scott Silver, who wrote the gritty Joker screenplay, will write the sequel),” the portal reported.

Having said that, it has yet to be officially announced whether or not a sequel is in the works.