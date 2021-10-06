Kristen Stewart discusses her role as Princess Diana in ‘Spencer’

Kristen Stewart opened up about her role as Princess Diana in the film Spencer.

During an interview with a magazine, the actress discussed her much-anticipated role.

“I knew even before I read the script. I was like, ‘You’re not going to say no to this, because who would you be in that case?’ I absolutely would have felt like such a coward. Especially given that I’m such an outsider,” Stewart told.

” I’m not from the UK, I don’t have any particular investment in the royal family. So I was kind of this really clean slate, and then could absorb her in a way that actually felt very instinctive, you know?” she continued.

“There was something just in absorbing her completely over the last six months leading up to this,” Stewart remarked of the experience of portraying such a compelling character. “I knew I’d come upon some sort of elemental force. It’s fine with me if people have a lot to say about it not being a perfect impression.”

“You want to win, we’re all animals. Artists want to engage with the world and have larger conversations. Even though it doesn’t seem like I’m somebody who wants to be extremely famous, I still want this conversation to be expansive. I used to be really intentionally the opposite of precious in terms of choosing projects,” When asked about the response to the film’s trailer so far, the actress responded.