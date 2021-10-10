Kristen Stewart opens up about the challenges faced in ‘Spencer’

Kristen Stewart, who plays Princess Diana in the film Spencer, has opened out about the difficulties she had while filming the role.

The Twilight star, Kristen Stewart claimed the biopic about the late Princess of Wales was a challenge for her in an interview with InStyle in October 2020, adding that she was really thrilled about the job.

“I haven’t been this excited about playing a part, by the way, in so long,” she shared.

“The accent is intimidating as all hell because people know that voice, and it’s so, so distinct and particular,” Stewart said.

"It's one of the saddest stories to exist ever, and I don't want to just play Diana — I want to know her implicitly."

“I’m working on it now and already have my dialect coach,” she had said.

“She was so young. … Everyone’s perspective is different, and there’s no way to get everything right. Because what is fact in relation to personal experience?” she said.

During a November 2020 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Stewart had said: “I was really young, didn’t know what was going on, but now, it’s hard not to feel protective over her.”