LSA 2021: Amar Khan shares funny moments from red carpet, watch video

Amar Khan is famous for her witch role in Belapur Ki Dayan after which she did many projects as a leading actress. Khan is also a filmmaker and writer as she graduated in the field of film and TV from Beaconhouse National University, Lahore.

Amar made her acting debut in 2017 with Chashm-e-Num short film. Khan is active on social media and updates her account on the daily basis.

LSA 2021 awards ceremony was held in Karachi and each and every celebrity is giving some sneak peek from the ceremony on their social media handles.

Recently, Khan took to Instagram and posted some super-lit moments from the LSA 2021 red carpet.

Have a look!