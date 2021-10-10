LSA 2021: Imran Ashraf shares some joyful moments from awards ceremony, see photos

Imran Ashraf is a well-known personality in the showbiz industry. He is famous for his character named Bhola in the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi drama serial. He also received an award for the best actor for this character.

Ashraf is quite active on social media and updates his account on daily basis. He has done so many dramas in his career and so his performance is loved by fans.

LSA 2021 is currently being in the news for nominations and now the actors have posted some sneak peeks from the Lux Style Awards on their respective accounts and people are desperately waiting for the ceremony to be broadcast on television.

Recently, Imran Ashraf shared a joyful moment with Bilal Abbas and Adnan Samad Khan from the LSA ceremony.

He captioned the picture ‘Standing between two champions

Very well deserved Abdullah and Gulzar

Ps. Second picture mein Bilal bhai jo Meri chumi lainay ja rahay thay woh kamyab rahay picture Pahlay click ho gai’.

Have a look!