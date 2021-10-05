Mehar Bano recreates Ayesha Omar look from two decades of Lux Style Awards
Pakistani bold actress Mehar Bano recreated iconic looks of our media industry divas, Aaminah Haq, Mushk Kaleem, and Ayesha Omar from two decades of the Lux Style Awards.
Took to Instagram, the Churails actress posted a video and was seen posing for the camera in a bossy way. With the video, she also attached pictures of Aaminah Haq, Mushk Kaleem and Ayesha Omar from the past Lux Style Awards.
Have a look:
Sharing the video, Bano wrote, “Loved recreating these iconic looks from 2 decades of the prestigious Lux Style Awards.”
Earlier, the Lux Style Awards had announced its nomination in 22 categories for the LUX Style Awards 2021 for its 20th annual ceremony.
Read More
Avneet Kaur sets the internet on fire with her breathtaking snaps
Indian child actor Avneet Kaur, who has started her career in the...
Rabia Butt looks breathtaking in a new alluring photo
Rabia Butt is a Pakistani model and actress. She was born on...
Minal Khan Father in law defends her against trolls
As Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s families continue to share moments...
Areeba Habib’s latest picture set the internet on fire
Areeba Habib is a Pakistani model and actress. She worked as a...
Indian actor Ayushman Khurana likes Yasra Rizvi’s latest photoshoot
Yasra Rizvi is a Pakistani writer and actor. Mann Ke Moti (2012),...