Mehar Bano recreates Ayesha Omar look from two decades of Lux Style Awards

Pakistani bold actress Mehar Bano recreated iconic looks of our media industry divas, Aaminah Haq, Mushk Kaleem, and Ayesha Omar from two decades of the Lux Style Awards.

Took to Instagram, the Churails actress posted a video and was seen posing for the camera in a bossy way. With the video, she also attached pictures of Aaminah Haq, Mushk Kaleem and Ayesha Omar from the past Lux Style Awards.

Have a look:

Sharing the video, Bano wrote, “Loved recreating these iconic looks from 2 decades of the prestigious Lux Style Awards.”

Earlier, the Lux Style Awards had announced its nomination in 22 categories for the LUX Style Awards 2021 for its 20th annual ceremony.