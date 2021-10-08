Minal Khan and Ahsan dazzling pictures from Dubai, see photos

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram went off to the Maldives for a magical honeymoon after making news with their lavish wedding celebrations.

On September 28, the pair landed in the Maldives for a romantic getaway. From romantic walks down the beach to magical dinner under the sea, Minal and Ahsan are giving fans major couple goals.

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, a newlywed couple, are continuing their honeymoon shenanigans with a fun trip to Dubai. The couple can be seen soaking up the sun, taking in the breathtaking scenery, touring various locations, and going on dinner dates.

Have a look at some recent enchanting pictures of Minal and Ahsan from their recent trip to Dubai.