Priyanka Chopra enjoying sunny weather on a Yacht, see photos

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was born on 18 July 1982 who is an Indian actress, model, and film producer. Chopra is one of India’s highest-paid and most popular celebrities, having won the Miss World contest in 2000.

She’s won a slew of awards, including two National Film Awards and five Filmfare. In 2016, the Indian government honored her the Padma Shri, and Time named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world, and in the next two years, Forbes listed her among the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women.

Chopra always being in the news for her fashion choices, and she regularly updates her social media account to connect with her fans and followers.

She updates her daily life routine pictures and videos also shares the lovey-dopey moments with her husband

Recently, Priyanka is enjoying the sunny weather on a yacht with her friends.