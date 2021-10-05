Rabia Butt looks breathtaking in a new alluring photo
Rabia Butt is a Pakistani model and actress. She was born on 26th February 1990 in Lahore she is part of the Showbiz industry since 2009.
She most often shares pictures of her daily routine with her fans and followers. She took to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture with her 551 K followers.
Have a look!
View this post on Instagram
The actress has posted a photo of herself on Instagram which is being liked by fans. In the photo shared by Rabia Butt, it can be seen that the actress is looking very beautiful.
Also Read
Read More
Minal Khan Father in law defends her against trolls
As Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s families continue to share moments...
Areeba Habib’s latest picture set the internet on fire
Areeba Habib is a Pakistani model and actress. She worked as a...
Indian actor Ayushman Khurana likes Yasra Rizvi’s latest photoshoot
Yasra Rizvi is a Pakistani writer and actor. Mann Ke Moti (2012),...
Madhuri Dixit looks gorgeous & stylish in her latest photoshoot
Madhuri Dixit is an Indian actress. Madhuri Dixit made her first Bollywood...
Maya Ali looks gorgeous in this dreamy nikkah look
Maya Ali is a Pakistani actress who began her career as a...