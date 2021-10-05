Rabia Butt looks breathtaking in a new alluring photo

Rabia Butt is a Pakistani model and actress. She was born on 26th February 1990 in Lahore she is part of the Showbiz industry since 2009.

She most often shares pictures of her daily routine with her fans and followers. She took to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture with her 551 K followers.

Have a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rabia Butt (@iamrabiabutt)

The actress has posted a photo of herself on Instagram which is being liked by fans. In the photo shared by Rabia Butt, it can be seen that the actress is looking very beautiful.