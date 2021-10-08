Robert Pattinson’s portrayal of Bruce Wayne is praised by Jeffrey Wright

Actor Jeffrey Wright, who plays Commissioner Gordon in Batman, has praised Robert Pattinson’s portrayal of the Dark Knight.

Following a lengthy delay, filmmaker Matt Reeves’ revamp of the Batman mythology is finally due to premiere in five months, with Gotham’s millionaire vigilante in his second year of crime-fighting.

“Robert is gonna do his thing,” Wright hinted during an online interview. “And we were working within a Matt Reeves vision, so you know, Robert is doing what Robert does and it’s gonna be pretty badass I think.”

“I loved working with him, I love his take and his energy and the way that he kind of brought different levels to different parts of the story. And we work off of one another.”

“I just tried to give him Gordon things, and he did his Batman thing.”

Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Andy Serkis as Albert Pennyworth, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone are all waiting in the wings.