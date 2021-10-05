Saeeda Imtiaz shares a great message with a beautiful picture
Saeeda Imtiaz is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and model with a wide range of roles. Her superb performance and faultless beauty have won the hearts of millions of people.
The diva recently took to her Instagram account to share a great message with a beautiful picture.
She wrote, “Chose a good heart And matured mind. Not a good face because Beauty fades with Age and Plastic Surgery. P.S. Don’t ever try sitting in the middle of the road. Bad Idea. The car was too fast and close while I escaped.”
The viral picture is getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users.
