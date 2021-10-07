Sanaya Irani recalls painful days when people called her ‘White Cockroach’ & ‘Lizard’

Indian TV actress Sanaya Irani opened up about the worst experience of her school days.

In a recent interview, she revealed the pain behind being heavily mocked by fellow peers. Sanaya Irani said, “When I was in a boarding school in Ooty… I am really fair, if everybody has noticed, and I was ten times fairer then. I was looked at differently in that school. People looked at me and said ‘white cockroach’ or ‘lizard.”

“I heard a Gujarat family once say, ‘She looks like a monkey’. They were saying it in Gujarati but I knew Gujarati, they didn’t know that. We were in school, eating ice cream and they were like ‘look at her’ because I had red cheeks, red nose, all of that. They were like, ‘She looks like a monkey.’ So, for me, when people looked at me, I always connected it to ‘they are going to say something weird about me,” added the actress.

She always felt like the odd one out when she mingled around in social circles and this had a great impact on her well being.

Sanaya Irani announced her relationship with her co-star, Mohit Sehgal, from the show Miley Jab Hum Tum on 19 November 2010, the last day of the shoot. In December 2015, the couple got engaged and exchanged vows on 25 January 2016 in Goa.