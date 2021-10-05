Sehar Khan’s stunts her fans with her singing skills
Sehar Khan is an emerging new talent in the Pakistani media industry. She is an accomplished actress and model. Sehar began her acting career in 2018 and became well-known among Pakistani drama fans in a short period of time. She got popularity from her hit drama “Sanwari”, in which she played the role of Shama.
Sehar Khan is currently starring in the drama series Rang Mehal, for which she has received a lot of praise from the audience. She is coming alongside Asim Mehmood, Humayun Ashraf & Ali Ansari.
The actress was recently seen singing the beautiful and famous Bollywood song “Haan Hansi Ban Gaey,” she is singing beautifully while doing her makeup, her voice is eloquently perfect and melodious and she’s not taking a break while singing.
Have a look at her singing skills which will leave you in Awe.
