‘Umer Sharif to be buried with state of honours’: PM conveys to family

Karachi, PTI chief Khurram Sher Zaman said that he had conveyed a message of Prime Minister to the family of Umer Sharif that the legendary comedian would be buried with state honours.

According to the sources, Khurram Sher Zaman visits the family of late Umer Sharif in Karachi.

“I could not comment on the participation of Imran Khan in the funeral, however, the PM had said that Umer Sharif would be buried with state honours,” he said after visiting the family of the legendary comedian in Karachi.

He said that Umer Sharif had played a key role in the fundraising of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital (SKMH) besides also serving the nation globally.

“He was the identity of Pakistan globally and his services could not be forgotten,”

It should be noted that legendary comedian Umer Sharif will be laid to rest at the graveyard of Saint Syed Abdullah Shah Ghazi (RA) in Karachi as per his wish, Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani Saturday said.

Umer Sharif died in Germany at the age of 66 years, after a prolonged illness on Saturday. He was being shifted to the United States through an air ambulance along with his wife Zareen Ghazal.