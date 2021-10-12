Usman Mukhtar hurt himself during the shoot of his serial

During the filming of #HKKST (Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay), Usman Mukhtaar hurt himself badly and took to social media to share friendly advice.

He gave his fans and followers some advice on the Instagram post, saying, “Friendly advice: don’t punch walls, wardrobes or any other hard objects in anger.”

Some netizens commended the passion he has towards his craft, while others expressed concern over the ‘Parchi‘ star. Here’s what Netizens have to say…

