Usman Mukhtar hurt himself during the shoot of his serial

Web Desk BOL News

12th Oct, 2021. 09:58 am
Usman Mukhtar

During the filming of #HKKST (Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay), Usman Mukhtaar hurt himself badly and took to social media to share friendly advice.

Usman

Usman

He gave his fans and followers some advice on the Instagram post, saying, “Friendly advice: don’t punch walls, wardrobes or any other hard objects in anger.”

Some netizens commended the passion he has towards his craft, while others expressed concern over the ‘Parchi‘ star. Here’s what Netizens have to say…

 

 

Click here to see the post:

