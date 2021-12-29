Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child with Travis Scott?

Kylie Jenner, who earlier announced her pregnancy on social media with her second child, facing rumors that she has already given birth to her second baby, according to her fans.

Fans of the American reality TV star believe Kylie’s second child with the rapper Travis Scott has already arrived. They believe she is withholding information from them.

Following the footage shared on Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram page, some social media users were already raising questions. However, their suspicions were heightened following Travis Barker’s Instagram post.

The drummer for Blink-182 posted a photo of the festive TV screen – and a baby bottle.

The post caption read, “So whose baby bottle is at Kourtney’s house in Travis’s story tonight? Guys I don’t think this means anything at all but I already see people coming up with theories. Spotted by @kravis4ever.“

Kylie’s predicted fan wrote, “My daughter had a theory that Kylie had the baby bc Stormi is the only one in the pic wearing a mask?!?“

Another wrote, “I assumed it was because Kylie is still pregnant and they didn’t want to take risks but it could also be that she had the baby. Fair point. When was she due?“

“It’s very possible. A while back somebody did the math and her due date would be Jan. 2 that’s literally next week,” one said.