Mouni Roy flaunts her perfectly-toned figure in these clicks

Indian actress Mouni Roy enjoys a huge fan following on social media platforms. She is known for her perfect fashion sense which always hit the mark, and this time too, she served up the perfect glam look for Christmas.

The Naagin star took to her Instagram and posted two of her most sizzling clicks donning a glittering mini gold frock and pulled off the outfit quite effortlessly.

“Merry Merry & happy happy holidays,” the caption on her post read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

In minimal makeup – smokey eyeshadow, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, the actress was ready to make her Instagram family drool.

Mouni Roy never shies away from going bold in photoshoots and when it comes to wearing a saree or any short dress. This time too, she flaunted her svelte frame and perfectly toned figure in that gold shimmery dress and looked mesmerizing.

Roy is one of the rising stars of the Indian film industry and she already made the fans love her like crazy with her acting skills and her exceptional beauty through her drama serials and movies.

On the work front, she was last seen in Made in China opposite Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani. She will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s action fantasy drama Brahmastra. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

