Supermodel Sonia Nazir’s Latest Dance Video Sets Internet Ablaze
Supermodel/Actress Sonia Nazir is doing some very special segment in upcoming film Dhai chaal which is releasing on 23rd March 2022. Her recent videos from the set have gone viral.
In of the the video the beautiful actress can be seen dancing her heart out.
