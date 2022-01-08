Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
08th Jan, 2022.

Jacqueline Fernandez RESPONDS after her picture with Sukesh goes viral

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez RESPONDS after her picture with Sukesh goes viral:

After an intimate photo of Jacqueline Fernandez with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar was published, she was thrust into the spotlight this morning. The photo, which showed the two having a romantic moment, has been gaining a lot of attention because it revealed a lot about Jacqueline and Sukesh’s relationship. Sukesh is currently incarcerated and is the prime suspect in a $200 million money laundering case. In reality, Jacqueline has been interrogated as part of the investigation. As a result of the photo going popular on social media, the Bhoot Police actress has issued a statement.

“This nation and its people have always given me immense affection and respect,” Jacqueline posted on social media. This includes my media friends, from whom I have learned a great deal. I’m now going through a difficult time, but I’m confident that my friends and followers will support me. With this trust in mind, I’d want to ask my media friends not to disseminate photographs of nature that invade my private and personal space. You wouldn’t do this to your own family, and I’m sure you wouldn’t do it to me. I’m hoping that justice and common sense win out. “Thank you very much.”

Take a look at Jacqueline Fernandez’s post:

 

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time Jacqueline’s photo with Sukesh has made the rounds online. Previously, a photo of Jacqueline Fernandez kissing conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on the cheek went popular on social media, implying that they were dating.

