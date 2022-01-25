Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 06:30 pm

Public reacts to Quetta Gladiators official anthem, ft. Shahid Afridi and Ushna Shah

PSL 7: The Quetta Gladiators have released their official anthem “Shaan-e-Pakistan” for the upcoming HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

The song is dedicated to former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, who will end his PSL career this season.

Former Strings vocalist Bilal Maqsood performs the gladiator-themed anthem Shaan e Pakistan, which includes rap by Ahmed Murtaza.

After its release, netizens gave their mixed reactions to the Quetta Gladiators anthem. One wrote, “This song & music is so badass. And I’m not saying this because I’m in it,” Ushna shares her thoughts about the anthem. “I seriously can’t get over it! Now let’s win the cup.” Another wrote, “Gana tou ni maze ka pr video heavy.”

