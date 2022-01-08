Ranveer Singh to quit doing biopics

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh has decided to avoid doing biopics since his movie that was based on Kabir Khan’s World Cup reformation in 83 did not do well at the box office.

After the outcome of his recent biopic, Ranveer Singh is pretty much done with real-life characters. No more bio-pics for the actor.

A source in the know informs, “Ranveer has been offered several bio-pics including Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Maneckshaw film which he said no to (and which Vicky Kaushal is now doing). After Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and now Kabir Khan’s 83 (where he plays Kapil Dev), Ranveer will stay off real-life characters for a while.”

However on the work front, Ranveer has two bigges releasing this year which are Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.