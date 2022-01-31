Saba Faisal celebrates her 64th birthday 

The veteran actress Saba Faisal turned 64 today and had a memorable birthday celebration with her family and close friends. The Kahin Deep Jalay actress doesn’t need any introduction; she doesn’t look a day old. She’s served up her career to the showbiz industry in numerous Pakistani drama serials such as Qayamat, Raqeeb Se, Uraan, and more recently, Dil-e-Momin, alongside Faysal Qureshi.

She shared some beautiful pictures with her children from her birthday bash. Check it out!

She is everyone’s favourite, and Pakistani drama fans are usually ecstatic to see her on their television screens. Saba Faisal’s portrayal of a loving mother or a conventional mother-in-law is flawless, and we love her for it.