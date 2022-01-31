Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 08:59 pm

Saba Faisal celebrates her 64th birthday 

Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 08:59 pm
Saba Faisal celebrates her 64th birthday 

Saba Faisal celebrates her 64th birthday 

The veteran actress Saba Faisal turned 64 today and had a memorable birthday celebration with her family and close friends. The Kahin Deep Jalay actress doesn’t need any introduction; she doesn’t look a day old. She’s served up her career to the showbiz industry in numerous Pakistani drama serials such as QayamatRaqeeb SeUraan, and more recently, Dil-e-Momin, alongside Faysal Qureshi.

She shared some beautiful pictures with her children from her birthday bash. Check it out!

She is everyone’s favourite, and Pakistani drama fans are usually ecstatic to see her on their television screens. Saba Faisal’s portrayal of a loving mother or a conventional mother-in-law is flawless, and we love her for it.

Read More

36 mins ago
Meera is legally the wife of Atiq-ur-Rehman, report

A sessions court has ruled that actress Meera is legally wife of...
57 mins ago
Sara Ali Khan enjoys Icy Breeze with handsome brother Ibrahim

Sara Ali Khan, the Love Aaj Kal actress, has been taking over...
1 hour ago
Actress Resham shares a fan moment with Parizaad cast

Parizaad: The blockbuster hit drama serials finally ends after a grand release of its...
1 hour ago
Watch Suraj Nambiar kisses wife Mouni Roy before entering the house

Indian actress Mouni Roy, who after tying the knot as per South...
2 hours ago
Here's why Yumna Zaidi did not attend Parizaad premier night

The much-anticipated last episode of the blockbuster drama serial Parizaad was released...
2 hours ago
Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey trailer to release on this date

Bachchan Pandey, directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiawala, will...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Kareena Kapoor
2 mins ago
Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of her ‘afternoon nap’ with Amrita Arora

Kareena Kapoor let her fans in on her 'afternoon naps' talk with...
9 mins ago
All eyes turned to Charlotte Casiraghi when she rode a horse in Chanel’s Haute Couture show in Paris

At Chanel's Haute Couture show in Paris, the French fashion brand broke...
14 mins ago
Kendall Jenner looks stylish on a date with Travis Bennett

Kendall Jenner wore a gorgeous ensemble for a lunch date with her pal...
25 mins ago
Kim Kardashian promises to reach goals in six months, after the recent boost in net worth

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has sworn to make herself proud...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600