‘Spider-Man’ striking the box office into 2022
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ has entered the year 2022 Hollywood box-office with more fireworks which surpassed all films for the third straight week and is considered the highest-grossing film ever.
However, the film industry moves into 2022 with lots of reasons for both hopefulness and anxiety after a year filled with pandemic news.
Sony Pictures’ Marvel sequel ‘No Way Home’ earned an estimated $52.7 million over the weekend bringing the three-week total to $609.9 million. Worldwide, the movie has made $1.37 billion, making it the 12th highest-earning film internationally.
‘No Way Home,’ Tom Holland’s third individual film as the web-slinger, gave a huge lift to the box-office recovery that began in intense last spring when US cinemas operated after a year of COVID-19 closures.
However, Marvel films overshadowed the tumultuous year with the top four movies of 2021: ‘No Way Home,’ ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,’ ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ and ‘Black Widow.’
