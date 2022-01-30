Talk of the town

Feroze Khan to release a rap song

Currently starring in Aye Musht e Khaak, Feroze Khan is busy recording a rap song of his own in collaboration with rap artist Ahmed Murtaza who recently released the official anthem for Quetta Gladiators alongside SomeWhatSuper and Bilal Maqsood of Strings. The project has been reported to be ‘very exclusive’ and is on a level that’s never been done or heard in Pakistan, which makes us even more impatient for the release.

Pakistan Pavilion launches film festival at Dubai Expo 2020

Pakistan launched a film festival to showcase the film industry’s potential and versatility at the world’s largest fair at the moment. Pakistan Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai has been screening several films which include Ali Zafar and Maya Ali starrer Teefa in Trouble that was screened at the opening ceremony of the festival, Load Wedding, Parey Hut Love and Actor In Law. Other films waiting to be screened include Parwaaz Hai Junoon, Bin Roye, Heer Maan Ja, Parchi, Chhalawa, Superstar and Sawan making a total of eleven films that will be screened throughout the course of the festival.

Hasan Raheem makes it to Forbes

Hasan Raheem has scored himself quite the fan-following in only a span of two years – thanks to his distinct, free-flowing and a rather chill approach to the Pakistani music scene, specifically the indie genre. Popular for his songs Joona, Aarzu and Aisay Kaisay, the singer is a medical student by the day and an icon by the night. The singer who is also making his Coke Studio debut this year was featured in the Forbes Magazine labelled as ‘the wonderkid making waves in Pakistani music,’ the singer spoke at length about his thought process, his aspirations and goals, revealing that an album is on its way and will be out soon and we’re way too excited!