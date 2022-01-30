Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Bold Desk

30th Jan, 2022. 09:04 am

Talk of the town

Bold Desk

30th Jan, 2022. 09:04 am
Feroze Khan

Feroze Khan to release a rap song

Currently starring in Aye Musht e Khaak, Feroze Khan is busy recording a rap song of his own in collaboration with rap artist Ahmed Murtaza who recently released the official anthem for Quetta Gladiators alongside SomeWhatSuper and Bilal Maqsood of Strings. The project has been reported to be ‘very exclusive’ and is on a level that’s never been done or heard in Pakistan, which makes us even more impatient for the release.

Pakistan Pavilion launches film festival at Dubai Expo 2020

Pakistan launched a film festival to showcase the film industry’s potential and versatility at the world’s largest fair at the moment. Pakistan Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai has been screening several films which include Ali Zafar and Maya Ali starrer Teefa in Trouble that was screened at the opening ceremony of the festival, Load Wedding, Parey Hut Love and Actor In Law. Other films waiting to be screened include Parwaaz Hai Junoon, Bin Roye, Heer Maan Ja, Parchi, Chhalawa, Superstar and Sawan making a total of eleven films that will be screened throughout the course of the festival.

Hasan Raheem makes it to Forbes

Hasan Raheem has scored himself quite the fan-following in only a span of two years – thanks to his distinct, free-flowing and a rather chill approach to the Pakistani music scene, specifically the indie genre. Popular for his songs Joona, Aarzu and Aisay Kaisay, the singer is a medical student by the day and an icon by the night. The singer who is also making his Coke Studio debut this year was featured in the Forbes Magazine labelled as ‘the wonderkid making waves in Pakistani music,’ the singer spoke at length about his thought process, his aspirations and goals, revealing that an album is on its way and will be out soon and we’re way too excited!

Read More

8 hours ago
Home Alone Star Macaulay Culkin gets engaged to Brenda Song

Hollywood actors Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song who debut as child stars...
9 hours ago
Heidi Klum slays in a mini dress with a Fishnet twist

Heidi Klum's latest outfit is a lesson in pattern matching. The model...
9 hours ago
Prince William stunned by Prince Harry’s reaction to security threats: report

Prince William is said to have been horrified and appalled by Prince...
10 hours ago
Kim Kardashian is super-rich after romance with Pete Davidson

According to a new claim, American TV star and business mogul Kim...
10 hours ago
TikToker Hareem Shah's failed lips surgery

Hareem Shah, a TikTok celebrity, appears to have an insatiable need to...
11 hours ago
Julia Fox secretly dated Drake before romance with Kanye West: reports

Kanye West's new love interest, Julia Fox allegedly dated the Donda rapper's competitor...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

huraira
40 mins ago
Huraira looks to replicate QeA Trophy show in PSL

Quaid-e-Azam (QeA) Trophy’s latest edition witnessed the emerging talent of Northern’s right-handed...
education
41 mins ago
‘We need to commit more resources to education, redesign our curriculum’

KARACHI: Talib S. Karim currently serves as the president, Institute of Business...
pakistan
42 mins ago
Pakistanis remain pessimistic

KARACHI: Despite improvement in business activities after complete lockdown, Pakistanis remain pessimistic...
china
42 mins ago
Olympic giants China face medal combat in the home Games

China did not appear at a Winter Olympics until 1980 at Lake Placid and has...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600