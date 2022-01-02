What’s on our watch list this year!

The year 2021 has been a reposing time for the drama industry despite the competition given by various OTT streaming platforms and with the cinemas being closed, television remained more in the limelight relatively. The industry made some serious headway in terms of portraying thoughtful stories, supporting women empowerment, and launching fresh faces.

With 2022 on the horizon, we are anticipating that directors, producers, and writers will be long-sighted in predicting the trends of television entertainment and consecutively produce progressive content that is both addictive and meaningful. Hopes are high already with the myriad of projects that have been announced so far. Though they all seem promising and boast a cast that has strong potential to create sparks on screen, the upcoming stories need to be changemakers in terms of direction and the script.

Let’s discuss some of the projects that we are excited to watch this year.

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo

Drama aficionados are thrilled about the much-rumoured release of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. As per the grapevine, the most-in-demand Khan in Pakistan, Fawad Khan, will be breaking an almost 9-year long hiatus with this drama. He was last seen on TV in Zindagi Gulzaar Hai and Behadd in 2013. Based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s novel, the veteran writer confirmed in a tweet that the drama is already in the works. While the leading lady hasn’t been revealed yet, people are speculating that Ayesha Omar will be starring alongside Khan. The Humsafar hero’s return to television has fans excited and we’re hoping the plot won’t disappoint.

Sang e Mah

It has been four years since the blockbuster Sang-e-Marmar aired on TV. The project bagged multiple awards and drew impactful social media discussions. Now its sequel Sang-e-Mah is all set to be released this year, promising to be even more gripping than its prequel. Promos are already making the right noise, boasting its dynamic cast. The king of music in Pakistan, Atif Aslam, will be making his TV debut in Sang-e-Mah. Essaying the role of a tribal goon, the singer sports a dark, gothic look that has everyone charmed. The ensemble father-son duo Naumaan Ijaz and Zaviyar Ijaz are also part of the starry list of celebrities that we will see in the story. And the cherry on top is the inclusion of a stellar cast which includes Hania Aamir, Kubra Khan, Omair Rana, Sania Saeed, and Samiya Mumtaz.

Badzaad

Imran Ashraf and Urwa Hocane are aiming to raise the entertainment quotient this year with a one-of-its-kind story ‘Badzaad’. Donning the director’s hat once again after the success of Koi Chand Rakh is Siraj Ul Haque while the script is penned by Misbah Nausheen. From what we can tell, Ashraf will be essaying the role of a resentful son of a sex worker who is eager to break the shackles of his ill-fated. We are excited to see the passionate romantic equation of Urwa and Imran reignited all over again after the appearance together in Mushk.

Main Manto Nahin Hoon

Dare we say that we think Main Manto Nahin Hoon will turn out to be one of the most-loved dramas in 2022. Writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, director Nadeem Baig and Humayun Saeed, will be reuniting for this project, rumour has it that Maya Ali will also be a part of the squad. Contrary to the title, the plot is not based on Manto’s life but will have a symbolic representation of the writer in a contemporary narrative, and you won’t regret setting the bar of your expectations high.

Kaala Doriya

Writer Saima Akram Chaudhry delivered back-to-back hit projects with Chupke Chupke and Ishq Jalebi in 2021. Her series ‘Suno Chanda’ is a forever favourite with fans who have been waiting enthusiastically for a season 3. Giving in to the fans’ demands, the maestro is bringing yet another rom-com to light up our television screens with ‘Kaala Doriya’. Starring Farhan Saeed and Sana Javed, the drama will be directed by Ishq-e-Laa’s director Amin Iqbal. And while fans were expecting the leading lady to be Iqra, we believe in Chaudhry’s vision who has given us some of the best on-screen couples like Osman Khalid Butt and Ayeza Khan, Wahaj Ali and Madiha Imam and Aymen Saleem and Arslan Naseer. Having already seen Javed in a comical role in Romeo Weds Heer, we cannot wait to see the magic this couple weaves on-screen.

With so much on the way and so much to watch already, seems like 2022 will have viewers spoilt for choice as there’s a little something for everyone out there. Our T.V watchlist is ready for the new load of entertainment!