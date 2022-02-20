Danish Taimoor: an actor Avant-Garde

With a career that spans many years, this particular Pakistani Actor has remained somewhat of a mystery regarding his overall life. He started his career by appearing in two shows, titled Do saal baad and Dracula, all the way back in 2005, both episodes of which were directed by Imran Khokhar and aired on Indus Vision.

Danish Taimoor is known for his outstanding performances in a variety of characters that all seem to come easy to the skilled actor. One of his fairly recent dramatised endeavours, Deewangi, was a raving success that garnered the budding actor a Viewer’s Choice Best Male Actor accolade at the Lux Style Awards last year. Although the serial borders on questionable and toxic narratives, the Pakistani romantic drama is filled with emotions and twists and is touted as a very well-knitted production throughout that stars Taimoor as the lead across Hiba Bukhari. The actor delivered the very best of himself in the character of Sultan, a rich businessman soon-to-be politician, undoubtedly a very complex portrayal to do which delves into egotistical characteristics and immoral tendencies.

The buck for complicated portrayals doesn’t stop there. Last year, Taimoor was seen on our TV screens once again, this time across Minal Khan as the love interest, in Ishq Hai, as the former plays an over-possessive fanatical man possessed by the fiery grip of idealistic and unrequited love that forces his character to do judicially questionable acts and force marital ties on his lover. Ishq Hai has a plot that runs high on aggressive emotions featuring intense love and equally strong feelings of hate in the story. Taimoor’s impeccable portrayal insured that that the viewer’s go through a rollercoaster of mixed feelings comprised of pain, trauma, and helplessness. Danish Taimoor, who wowed fans with his representation of a crazy, infatuated character, filled the shoes of a classic anti-hero portrayal. From his expressions to his dialogue delivery, the actor delivered all the elements of a conflicted ideal, making us hate and simultaneously love him at the same time.

His performance in the TV drama serial “Ab Dekh Khuda Kya Karta Hai” with Sanam Chaudhry in 2018 can be an example of his seamless rendering of contentious personas. In this act, he portrayed the role of a fraudulent businessman, Jan-e-Alam, who manipulates young innocent girls to misuse for improper advances. But his versatility makes him adaptable to practically any genre – Case in point with another popular project “Kitni Girhain Baqi Hain,” which was an anthology of stories highlighting the plight of women in a highly patriarchal world and the influence it exerts on their lives.

Taimoor turned himself to the film industry in 2015 and got the opportunity to play on the big screen in a directorial by Yasir Jaswal. He made his first acting debut with the Pakistani Urdu caper action-thriller movie “Jalaibee” in 2015 which is pedestaled as the first-ever regional film shot with an Arri Alexa camera. The film’s story revolved around two orphaned friends Billu (Danish Taimoor) and Bugga (Ali Safina) who get tangled up in a debt with the local mafia. With such an intense and reputable debut, Taimoor showcased his versatility as an actor by adding a highly different character portrayal under his belt, coming from an underling perspective and taking a stand against the system that is designed to oppress. He also has given his best performance in the box office hit “Wrong No.” with his co-actress Sohai Ali Abro in the same year. Directed by Yasir Nawaz, the film revolves around Sallu, played by Taimoor, who dreams of becoming a Super Star. Reviews rolled in for this slapstick comedy and the actor was highly praised after an admirable performance that hit all the right comedic notes. Following the year, he also debuts in another hit movie “Sirf Tum Hi To Ho” where Taimoor finds himself in a rather chaotic love triangle between his co-stars Qurat ul Ain and Mathira, adding yet another successful movie feature in his rising filmography.

Speaking on the transition from television to film, the actor narrated how the cinematic world just stands apart in all its glorified realness: “An actor gets a lot of margin to perform in a film, something that he lacks on TV. On the big screen, even the getups don’t seem exaggerated. Best of all, you get the audience’s feedback the moment the film ends, which doesn’t happen on TV because we get delayed feedback, that too of collected episodes. Films are a winner for me here and I believe we are moving in the right direction; if new people will come into the film industry, it will progress in a better manner”

Danish Taimoor, who has been in the industry for a long time and continues to impress with his acting prowess and admirable personality and his longtime partner, Ayeza Khan, also a very talented and versatile actress and model in the realms of Pakistani showbiz, both are established professionals and respected connoisseurs of the entertainment world.

Everyone loves an epic romance, but nothing beats the retro candour with which Danish and Ayeza got together. In what can only be surmised as a severely underrated confident move, Danish Taimoor had confessed that Ayeza was the only lady he did not flirt with but rather directly reached for the nuptials. He went on to say that he never requested her to date him, nor did he ever ask her out, in fact, he met her mother before even seeing her: “The first thing I did was propose her for marriage. Before Facebook, there was Orkut, and that’s where I started speaking to her. She was a big fan of mine, which initially led to an argument.” He further delved into a discussion about how he and Khan ended up together: “She complimented my work while revealing how big of a fan she was of mine, so I thought, this is a really nice woman and she should be in my house after marriage. Then I asked her if she wanted to marry me, but she refused to believe it.” The Deewangi actor said he then told her he will come over and meet her mother if possible: “So before meeting her, I ended up meeting her mother.”

When asked about how he knew Khan was the one, the actor relayed another revelation that doesn’t only project universal coincidence but is rather a quite humorous trajectory of his love life: “When I was in college I had a friend who was with me for a year after which I felt we should move on. I knew we couldn’t get married since I was too young and had to focus on my studies. But when I told her this, she refused to believe me and insisted I had someone else in my life.” The actor continued, “She insisted I give her a name and to tell her off I just told her the new girl I’m dating is Kanza. However, this must be ten years before I met Ayeza and it turned out that Ayeza’s real name is Kanza and I ended up marrying her.” Taimoor ended off the conversation by saying he believes in destiny and it seems the two were clearly destined to be together. Danish and Ayeza got married in 2014 and share two children together, daughter Hoorain and son Rayan Taimoor.

Danish Taimoor’s life as an actor and a person makes one believe that there are possibilities to stay in the limelight without calling media for attention and this might be a reason that he also doesn’t have any controversies in his name. The only tags that are attached to his name defines his acting prowess, honesty to his career and what brilliant passionate actor he is.